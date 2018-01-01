  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy investicionno privlekatelnyy proekt v Stambule

Akarca, Turkey
from € 270,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kägithane district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 70 to 133 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Akarca, Turkey
from € 270,000
