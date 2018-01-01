  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule

Akarca, Turkey
from € 320,000

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 73.65 to 176.55 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
New building location

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex LOTUS FLAWA
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Sisli, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a fitness center in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey



Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v centre Mahmutlara v novom ZhK
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 48 to 185 m2.The distance to the sea is 700 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya – is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined. Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the district, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Residential quarter Alanya real estate in a peaceful neighborhood
Karakocali, Turkey
With an amazing exterior design, this real estate in Alanya is filled with architectonic features of nature and its green surroundings. These apartments with its beautiful terraces overlooking the swimming pool or green surroundings. Why Buy this Real Estate in Alanya?-In a good neighborhood -Rich residential features -A good investment opportunity   Modernly designed Real Estate located in Oba, AlanyaThis new-Built real estate is located in Oba, Alanya, one of the liveliest neighborhoods in Alanya. Oba offers great investment offers for real estate buyers. Oba is just 4 Km far from Alanya center and it's becoming the new center in Alanya with its shopping mall, nice boulevard, and social amenities. Alanya offers quality and peaceful life standards with its beautiful beaches, mountains and  city life New real estate in Alanya Turkey is just 1 km from the beach, close to the bus stop, local bazaar, football stadium, hospital, international school, restaurants, and cafes. Alanya real estate for sale 4 km to Alanya center, 40 km to Gazipaşa Airport and 130 Km to Antalya Airport   New real estate in Alanya with breathtaking views over the city in the sought after area of Alanya, with rich residential facilities like swimming pool, Gym, sauna, steam room Outdoor features of Alanya Real EstateIndoor swimming pooloutdoor swimming poolTurkish BathFitness centerPool BarPergolasSurveillance camerasGame roomMini-ClubCaretakerWi-fiChildren playgroundRelax room            Apartment Type and Features of New Real estate 1+1 and 2+1 apartments available in the residential complex.  in a One-bedroom apartment, the accommodation is distributed into the entrance hall, terrace with pool and garden views, one bedroom and one open plan living room with fully fitted kitchen, and shower.
Residential complex Prime Garden Residence
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Prime Garden Residence – a cozy complex surrounded by gardens in the most developed area of ObaComplex is a six-story house with a fenced area. On the ground floor there are social zones. Compact new project on 24 apartments with layouts 1 + 1, two-level 2 + 1 ( on the last floors ) and two-level 3 + 1 ( on the first floors ). The area of the apartment is from 50 to 127 m2. The apartments offer excellent views of the mountains, the sea, the fortress, gardens. The complex has the following infrastructure: outdoor pool, hammam, sauna, gym, playground, satellite TV, video surveillance cameras, electric generator. Completion of construction: March 2024.If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise buildings, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for living in Alanya. Both have the best Bahçeşehir and Ted colleges, private and municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened, a Waldorf school, American college Amerikan Kültür is working. A beautiful promenade is equipped on the Oba Chai River. Both have bowling, volleyball and basketball courts, a football field, and tennis courts. On Mondays, a large farmers market is taking place in the Metro area.
