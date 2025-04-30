  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Elitnyy masshtabnyy ZhK s koncepciey pyatizvezdochnogo otelya v Stambule

Akarca, Turkey
from € 1,670,000
Residential complex Elitnyy masshtabnyy ZhK s koncepciey pyatizvezdochnogo otelya v Stambule
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 7 + 1.The area of apartments is from 197 to 670 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

PRICES OF SHOK!!! NEW PROJECT
START: 04/30/2023 
1 + 1 From 48000 euros - 62m2
2 + 1 from 75000 euros – 89 m2
2 blocks of 14 floors
•    Open parking
•    Pool
•    Children's playground
•    Conversations
•    Turkish baths
•    Barbecue
Located in Kocahasanlıdadır, WESTERN ERDEMLI
On each floor in block A there are 7 apartments, in block B there are 14 apartments.
End Date: 04/30/2025
Initial contribution of 50%, installment for 18 months is possible.        

Want more information, write!
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 41 to 254 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
