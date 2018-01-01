Residential complex Novye apartamenty ryadom s novym finansovym centrom Stambula

Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey

Completion date: 2021

European side - beylikduzu

This project is located on one of the most important highways in Istanbul at all (E 5 and at the same time near the metro-bus). The project is built on an area of 36,581 M2 with 2 blocks and 565 units. What distinguishes the project is that it has sea, lake, and city views, as there are no buildings close to the project.

The project is ready to move, title deed in ready and suitable for citizenships.

The list price for one bedroom units start from 240,000 $.