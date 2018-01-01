Residential complex Novyy ZhK na peresechenii vazhneyshih transportnyh magistraley goroda

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turkey
from € 434,000
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Atashekhir district The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 70 to 202 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Stay Property offers new apartments in Tosmur - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 48 to 107 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. The area is between Oba and Kestel, from the last Tosmur is separated by the Dim Tea River, which houses a beautiful promenade with recreation areas and barbecue. Prices for new real estate in Tosmur are always at a high level, and there are few new apartments and projects under construction. The beach in Tosmur is one of the best in the central part of Alanya. It is rarely as crowded here as in the center and on the beach of Cleopatra, beautiful views of the fortress, convenient entry into the sea without stone slabs. The Tosmura embankment leads to the beaches of Oba and to the port with ships. You can get there by car or municipal transport along the sea in just 5-10 minutes. Apartments in Tosmur are great for purchase for the purpose of moving, for rest, for rent. Central location opens up opportunities for teaching children. Nearby are the best schools, kindergartens and colleges, in the neighboring area there is a large university.
Mahmutlar located away from traffic and city stress. Euro Residence XVI is a 15-minute drive from the Mahmutlar district to the center of Alanya and 1 km from the central bazaar of Mahmutlar and just 700 meters from the sea. Euro Residence XVI apartment is a 12-storey residence consisting of 59 residential buildings with a construction area of 2201 square meters. The residence is designed as 33 1+1 residential buildings; 22 2+1 residential buildings and 4 penthouses.   Outdoor swimming pool sun terrace with sun loungers and umbrellas gym sauna   Entrance to the reception and conference hall elevator fire escape and fire alarm system generator common dish for international TV channels intercom system doorman services Steel doors American panel doors and room doors ceramic flooring carefully selected kitchen cabinets and granite marble kitchen countertops PVC joinery and double-layer thermal glass
-It is located in a quiet and pleasant area where you can take beautiful walks. This chic apartment offers high standards of living, affordable prices, and comfort Why we love this property- Flanked by the green Mediterranean garden - It- Just 5 minutes walk from the beach and restaurants - Affordable prices Chic Apartments for sale close to the beach and restaurantsThis chic apartment is desirably located in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Mahmutlar is just 15 km far away from Alanya center. Mostly there are new build Properties are available and it is very attractive for international buyers such as Swedish, Russian, Irish, and other European buyers. This beautiful residential complex just Walking distance of the beach and many shops & restaurants. This affordable apartment is flanked by green banana gardens and Mediterranean flora and no other building is coming around coz there are historical walls around the project. The apartment is built to a very high standard and spec, with an open-plan style living room, terraces with amazing banana garden views, and sea views from the high floors. The complex offer On-site amenities include a pool, gym, lobby, sauna  
