Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v samom centre Stambula - Topkapy

Akarca, Turkey
from € 649,303
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v samom centre Stambula - Topkapy
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 82.24 to 199.63 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v samom centre Stambula - Topkapy
Akarca, Turkey
from € 649,303
Residential complex Esta Uskudar Grove Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Totally family concept project surrounded with trees, 75% green landscape, Bosphorus and oldtown view apartments & more. Now on sale with attractive payment options.

Do you want to have an apartment in Istanbul constructed by Moscow City and Krasnodar Stadium developer, Esta Construction?

  • Do you want to reach Akasya and Emaar Malls within a few steps? Zorlu Center just 7 minutes? Kadıköy & Uskudar 5 minutes?

  • Do you want to be next to Grove Park and wake up with sounds of bird?

  • Do you need an excellent investment opportunities to have best resell advantages?

  • Do you wait still the right investment chance? Now it raises in Acibadem.

 
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks v Kargydzhake
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We bring to your attention a new investment project in the Kargicak region, only 2 km from the sea. The complex will consist of one low-rise block with 21 apartments. The developer offers apartments of different layouts of your choice:
1 + 1 apartment: 50.7 – 57.8 m ²
2 + 1 apartment: 94.25 m ²
2 + 1 penthouse: 115.6 m ²
3 + 1 penthouse: 209.2 - 211 m ²
3 + 1 duplex: 95.3 – 104.6 m ²
The complex has already begun its construction and will complete by August 2023. The construction company offers its customers favorable conditions for interest-free installment payments before completion of construction. The LCD will be equipped with such an internal infrastructure as: an outdoor swimming pool, an indoor pool, a car park, a sauna, a fitness room, a Roman steam room and a conference room.
Kargyjak is located 16 km east of the historical center of Alanya and only 3 km from the center of the lively Mahmutlar. 30 km is the Alanya Gazipasha Airport. The infrastructure of Kargicak is not as diverse and rich as in neighboring areas of Alanya. Kargyjak began to intensively tune in just a few years ago. But there is everything necessary for everyday life and a comfortable stay: Migros chain grocery store, daily demand stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and a clinic. The farm market operates on Fridays on the border with the Mahmutlar area. Of the educational institutions there are primary and secondary public schools.
Transport links with all areas of Alanya are well established, the center of Alanya can be reached in 15 minutes, and Mahmutlar can be reached on foot.
 

