Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v samom centre Stambula - Topkapy

Kargicak, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

We bring to your attention a new investment project in the Kargicak region, only 2 km from the sea. The complex will consist of one low-rise block with 21 apartments. The developer offers apartments of different layouts of your choice:

1 + 1 apartment: 50.7 – 57.8 m ²

2 + 1 apartment: 94.25 m ²

2 + 1 penthouse: 115.6 m ²

3 + 1 penthouse: 209.2 - 211 m ²

3 + 1 duplex: 95.3 – 104.6 m ²

The complex has already begun its construction and will complete by August 2023. The construction company offers its customers favorable conditions for interest-free installment payments before completion of construction. The LCD will be equipped with such an internal infrastructure as: an outdoor swimming pool, an indoor pool, a car park, a sauna, a fitness room, a Roman steam room and a conference room.

Kargyjak is located 16 km east of the historical center of Alanya and only 3 km from the center of the lively Mahmutlar. 30 km is the Alanya Gazipasha Airport. The infrastructure of Kargicak is not as diverse and rich as in neighboring areas of Alanya. Kargyjak began to intensively tune in just a few years ago. But there is everything necessary for everyday life and a comfortable stay: Migros chain grocery store, daily demand stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and a clinic. The farm market operates on Fridays on the border with the Mahmutlar area. Of the educational institutions there are primary and secondary public schools.

Transport links with all areas of Alanya are well established, the center of Alanya can be reached in 15 minutes, and Mahmutlar can be reached on foot.

