Residential complex Stroyaschiysya proekt v lesnoy doline rayona Beykoz - Stambul

Avsallar, Turkey

This offer is perfect for you if you are looking for an apartment with a sea view, two bedrooms, a large area, ready to move in, for holidays or permanent residence on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea. Our company has an offer for sale from the owner: an apartment with excellent renovation, furniture and appliances. The apartment, layout 2 + 1 and a total area of ​​110 m² has a spacious living room combined with a kitchen area. Kitchen set with a large work surface and plenty of storage space for kitchen utensils. For your convenience, the apartment has 2 bathrooms fully equipped. 2 spacious balconies, oriented to the south with a beautiful view of the sea. The apartment is sold in the configuration as shown in the photo. The apartments are located on the 4th floor. The complex has a large closed, guarded territory, with good both external and internal infrastructure, where everyone will find something to their liking.The complex has an excellent location: Avsallar district, the distance to is 900 m. All social infrastructure facilities are located around the residence. There are cozy cafes and restaurants, chain stores, various shops, bank branches and ATMs, public transport stops. For all questions, please contact us - our managers will be happy to answer them. Outdoor pool Indoor pool Water park and water slides Fitness Centre Playroom Children playground Lift up Generator Safety Satellite TV system Massage room and SPA