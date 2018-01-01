Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty ryadom s istoricheskim prolivom Bosfor

Uzunciftlik, Turkey

Forum Anatolia, which was established on an area of 56.500 square meters with the signature of Zeray, consists of 101 commercial areas and a total of 664 units. It fulfills your expectations with social facilities such as outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, fitness center, steam room, amphitheater, 24/7 security, indoor parking with elevators, special landscape, walking path, bicycle path waterfall, nursery created in consideration of spacious residential areas, unique landscape and different needs.

Adding a different color to your life with the prestigious brands, the shopping street of Forum Anatolia is an integral part of your new life. 101 stores and shops of different sizes, located right next to you, turn shopping from a waste of time and fatigue into a privilege where you can spare time for yourself and spend pleasant time with your loved ones.