Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty ryadom s istoricheskim prolivom Bosfor

Akarca, Turkey
from € 955,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beikoz district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 171 to 276 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury Life İn Ümraniye
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 589,472
93–192 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

This project in the city center offers you a luxurious and comfortable life.

metro 5 minutes walking distance

Otoyol Tem 5 minitues

E5 way 5 minitues

Sabiha Gökçen airport 20 minitues

İstanbul airport 40 minitues

15 Temmuz bridge 10 minitues
Residential complex Apartments with unique design in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The project is located in the Avsallar district, in one of the tourist centers of Alanya, a 10-minute walk from the city center. It attracts attention with its unique design and architectural solutions, which have gathered all the amenities of a modern city. The project with which we want to introduce you is the result of many years of work, thanks to the diversity of social facilities, maximizes the level of comfort and life. We present to your attention a project that consists of 2 separate blocks with an area of 6346 m2 which is located 5000 meters from the world-famous Injekum beach, 3,500 meters from the Injekum Forest Camp and 1,500 meters from the sea.
In addition, a beach related to this project is located 2000 meters from the complex. At a certain time of the day, a free shuttle service to the beach will be organized for residents.
We offer apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 ( 46m2-119m2 ). Estimated completion date for the project December 2023.
Residential complex Zeray Forum Anatolia
Uzunciftlik, Turkey

Forum Anatolia, which was established on an area of 56.500 square meters with the signature of Zeray, consists of 101 commercial areas and a total of 664 units. It fulfills your expectations with social facilities such as outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, fitness center, steam room, amphitheater, 24/7 security, indoor parking with elevators, special landscape, walking path, bicycle path waterfall, nursery created in consideration of spacious residential areas, unique landscape and different needs.

Adding a different color to your life with the prestigious brands, the shopping street of Forum Anatolia is an integral part of your new life. 101 stores and shops of different sizes, located right next to you, turn shopping from a waste of time and fatigue into a privilege where you can spare time for yourself and spend pleasant time with your loved ones.

