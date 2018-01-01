Residential complex Kvartiry na stadii zaversheniya v rayone Kartal - Stambul

Kargicak, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

We are pleased to present our first and only project of a lake house in the Kargicak area. Alanya, which has a unique view of nature in Alanya and creates a more beautiful environment for you. He relieves the noise and bustle of everyday life thanks to a relaxing environment created with love and care. Improve your health using nature as part of your life. Spend most of your time in a complex filled with comfort, luxury and thoughtful infrastructure. In the digital world, you can continue your business in a specially prepared business hall, intertwining with nature, and work at full capacity.

The goal in this project is — to add value to your life by making a small touch. In our project with an area of 10,733 square meters, 38 apartments will be located: 2 + 1 duplex 8 pcs. , 1 + 1 24 houses on the lake and 9 villas.