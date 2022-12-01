  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Gazipashe Alanya

Alanya, Turkey
from € 105,000

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 47 to 185 m2.Distance to the sea 800 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
We are presented with new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 85 to 170 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
We are pleased to present to your attention a new luxurious project, which will be located in the popular area of Mahmutlar, 8 km from the center of Alanya and 2.5 km from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. Thanks to the transfer to the beach, this path will take only 3 minutes, but from this location a wonderful panorama of the sea, mountains, all of Alanya and of course the most important attraction – Alanya fortress opens.

In the closed territory of the residence there will be absolutely all the infrastructure that meets all the requirements of modern life, where you can relax from everyday worries and do your health. Open and indoor pools, a fitness center, a large SPA area and various recreation areas for adults and children – all this will be part of your home and part of your daily life! The main building of the complex has a heated indoor pool, a playroom, a relaxation room, a spa area with Roman and Finnish saunas, a Turkish hammam, a relaxation area, massage rooms. For cars on the territory of the complex there are covered and open parking. The halls and vestibules of the complex in their level correspond to the interiors of high-class hotels.

Mahmutlar is already a fairly developed area today, but also has great prospects for the future. It will be comfortable to spend a long rest or move to live for good. In Mahmutlar there are public schools, kindergartens, private clinics with Russian-speaking doctors, urban transport is very well developed. Many children's parks and playgrounds that are more modern than in the center. Mahmutlar also has modern cafes, children's cafes, eco-food stores, and shops with our products. Many chain stores have already opened in Mahmutlar: Waikiki, Sok, A101, BIM, the big Migros. For the arrangement of apartments there are furniture stores, equipment stores and markets where you can buy everything for the house. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, a farmers market operates, where local and tourists are very fond of fresh vegetables and fruits, freshly caught meat, and dairy products.

 

Detailed information about the complex:

  • Land area: 10,000 m2
  • Main block, 12 floors
  • 9 blocks of 4 floors
  • 264 apartments
  • Distance to the sea — 2500 m.
  • Start of construction — December 01, 2022.
  • End of construction — December 31, 2024.

 

Types of apartments:

Main building:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 38 m2 — 42 m2.
  • Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 84 m2 — 90 m2.
  • Duplex four-room apartments 3 + 1, with an area of 110 m2.

Blocks A, B, C:

  • Two-level six-room apartments 5 + 1 with a garden of 216 m2 / 134 m2 garden
  • Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 122 m2.
  • Two-level six-room apartments 5 + 1, with an area of 244 m2.

Blocks D, E, G, I:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 46 m2 — 53 m2.
  • Two-level four-room apartments 3 + 1 with a garden of 99 m2 / 114 m2 garden
  • Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 96 m2 -121 m2.

Blocks N, F:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 46 m2-53 m2.
  • Duplex five-room apartments 4 + 1 with a garden of 115 m2 — 148 m2 / 128 garden
  • Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 96 m2 — 121 m2.

 

The apartments will be offered for delivery in the quality clean decoration « turnkey », with installed kitchen sets and equipped bathrooms.

With the choice and purchase of all necessary furniture, as well as household appliances, if you wish and to your taste, the employees of our company will be happy to help you!

 

Complex infrastructure:

  • Well-maintained garden on the territory of the residential complex
  • Walking area
  • Open Olympic Swimming Pool
  • Aqua Park
  • BBQ area with 4 conversations
  • Playground
  • Multi-court for playing tennis, football, basketball
  • Fitness center
  • Cinema hall
  • Spa — zone
  • Turkish bath ( Hamam )
  • Roman steam room
  • Finnish sauna
  • Massage rooms
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Lounge
  • Game area
  • Modern children's playroom
  • Open and closed car parking
  • Wi-Fi internet in the complex
  • 24/7 video surveillance and security
  • Generator

 

The delightful premium complex — of the hotel concept class — is a place where many families will come true for the bright and happy reality of the dream of a cozy house on the Mediterranean Sea!

 

About the area:

A resort drowning in green cries of tropical greenery and fragrant flowers, a palette of shades of which is striking to the imagination – is Mahmutlar. It is located 10 – 12 km from the city of Alanya, 145 km from Antalya. In the east it borders on the village of Kargyjak, in the west — with Kestel. In the north is surrounded by the mountains of the Taurus.

In the recent past, a small rural village, today — a promising, rapidly developing area of Alanya. Every year, the number of hotels and home is growing, ready to accept a steadily increasing flow of tourists. Here they like to spend their holidays those who prefer a calm and measured pastime, but do not want to abandon the benefits of civilization. The well-developed infrastructure of the resort — is a large and undeniable plus when choosing a vacation spot, as well as for a permanent residence. Active construction of residential complexes contributes to the growth of the local population due to foreigners buying real estate, including Russians. Democratic apartment prices, inexpensive rental housing, summer season 6-7 months a year, climate, friendliness and goodwill of local people in relation to visitors — all this makes Mahmutlar attractive to our compatriots, planning to move to permanent residence outside the homeland.
StayProperty offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 136 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
