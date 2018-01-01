  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury

Akarca, Turkey
from € 460,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66 to 673 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury
Akarca, Turkey
from € 460,000
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 193 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
We offer different apartments with storerooms.

The residence consists of 4 buildings (2 office buildings, 1 block of flats, a hotel) and features elevators, a terrace of the 10th floor, collective work

areas, a roof-top bar, an outdoor cinema, a yoga studio and an outdoor gym, arbours and recreational areas, barbecue areas, outdoor and indoor lounge areas, concierge service, around-the-clock security, a garage and a parking.

Completion - September, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Air conditioning
  • High ceilings (2.8 meters)
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of a metro station. Schools, universities, hospitals, shopping and entertainment centers are within 5 km.

  • TEM Highway - 2 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 7 km
  • Istanbul Airport - 31 km
Residential complex in Tarabya, one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, surrounded by greenery.

The project has 24 garden duplexes, 24 rooftop duplexes and a private luxury villa.

Also, the residential complex has swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna, sunbathe terraces, a yoga studio, a playground, a basketball court, and parking space, and 24/7 security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Video surveillance system
  • Fire extinguishing system
  • Alarm system
  • Smart home system
  • Stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and extractor fan
  • Video intercom
  • Air conditioner
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located near the metro station and the city center.

Tarabya is a quiet area of Istanbul in Turkey, on the European shore of the Bosphorus. In addition to historical monuments, Tarabya is known for its fish restaurants.

