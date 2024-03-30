Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s bolshim torgovym centrom i otelem v Stambule

Mut, Turkey

Get ready, friends! Now I will tell you about the opportunity that cannot be missed! Have you ever dreamed of your own corner by the sea? So, we have what you need!

We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet.

Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life!

1 + 1 – 74M2

2 + 1 – 99M2

1. Individual gas heating system.

2. Blocks with improved thermal characteristics are used.

3. Modern elevator system

4. Full cycle generator

Features of apartments

1. Duplex ceilings

2. Kitchen headset

3. Furniture for the bathroom

4. Wardrobe

5. Steel front door

6. PFH windows

7. Walls painted with waterproof paint

8. 1st grade sanitary fittings

9. 1st class shower

Features of the social space

1. Outdoor pool

2. Open parking

3. Playground

4. Recreation Area ( Discrepancies )

5. BBQ area

6. Basketball court

7. Hamam and Sauna

8. Fitness room

9. Cinema

End of construction 03/30/2024