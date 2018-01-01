  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry ryadom s prirodnym zapovednikom v Stambule

Residential complex Novye kvartiry ryadom s prirodnym zapovednikom v Stambule

Akarca, Turkey
from € 588,470
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry ryadom s prirodnym zapovednikom v Stambule
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kyagytkhan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 122 to 199 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential quarter Apartment with seaside views in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy ZhK na peresechenii vazhneyshih transportnyh magistraley goroda
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Квартира 2+1 в Алании: шикарный жилой комплекс
Demirtas, Turkey
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Ueskuedar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry ryadom s prirodnym zapovednikom v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
from € 588,470
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Mahmutlar One Bedroom Furnished Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 196 to 333 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Apartment building VIP PANORAMA
Mersin, Turkey
from € 72,095
57–89 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
< p > Real Estate in Turkey Mercin Dear friends!< / p >< p > Real Estate Agency “ Well Homes Gayrimenkul ” is pleased to present you a new project from one of the best developers of the city of Mersin < / p >< p > We bring to your attention the New Investment Project VIP PANORAMA < / p >< p > VIP PANORAMA luxury complex in the Mezitli area ( Teja ) < / p >< p > • price from the developer < / p >< p > • installment 0% for 9 months. < / p >< p > • down payment 50% < / p >< p > • transaction support < / p >< p > • after-sales service < / p >< p > Project Features: < / p >< p > Large territory 7626 m ². < / p >< p > Waterpark < / p >< p > Recreation Rush < / p >< p > sports ground < / p >< p > playground < / p >< p > recreation areas < / p >< p > open large pool < / p >< p > electric generator < / p >< p > Gasified < / p >< p > Open fleet < / p >< p > video surveillance 24/7 < / p >< p > landscape territory design < / p >< p > Security 24/7 < / p >< p > Near: shops, cafes, a pharmacy, butchers and vegetable shops, bakeries, schools, banks, public transport stops. < / p >< p > There are only 25 minutes to Mersin Marina. by public transport. < / p >< p > 45 minutes to the university. By public transport < / p >< p > 3 minutes to stop public transport < / p >< p > Cost: < / p >< p > • 1 + 1 from 63.000 € ( 54 m ² ) < / p >< p > • 1 + 1 from 62.000 € ( 52 m ², 57 m ², 58 m ² )< p > • 2 + 1 from 87.000 € ( 72 m ² ) < / p >< p > • 2 + 1 from 101.000 € ( 89 m ² ) < / p >< p > Deal: June 2023 < / p >< p > Make sure to book your apartment while you are available. < / p >< p > For real estate issues, write and call: Anastasia < / p >
Realting.com
Go