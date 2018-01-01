  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh dorog E5 i E6

Akarca, Turkey
from € 295,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh dorog E5 i E6
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kyagytkhan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 83 to 128m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii - Mahmutlar Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 96 to 192 square meters. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Sisli, Turkey

ANT ORIGIN HILL is located in the most central area of Istanbul Beaumontti with the highest quality finishes and facility management. With the quality and premium of Fraser Place, you can enjoy life in the city center with magnificent views and maximum comfort. 
Apartment building Istanbul Kağıthane Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It guarantees you get Turkish citizenship and will bring you a comfortable life in Istanbul. High investment specifications due to its proximity to the world of trade and finance and tourist attractions. Ready title deeds; the prices are the best in the real estate market with possible installments. In the middle of the express transportation node, near the main roads in the city. Modern apartments with smart systems and views of the green areas and urban areas.
