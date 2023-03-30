  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s torgovym centrom v Stambule

Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s torgovym centrom v Stambule

Akarca, Turkey
from € 171,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s torgovym centrom v Stambule
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Sultanghazi district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 101 to 125 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira v Oba
Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential quarter Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartira s mebelyu i tehnikoy pod VNZh
Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy ZhK vozle vsey socialnoy infrastruktury rayona Byuyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novye appartamenty v elitnom rayone Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s torgovym centrom v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
from € 171,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the developed area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The new project in the Mahmutlar area consists of two 9-story blocks. The distance to the sea is only 800 meters. This is one of the districts of Alanya, which is located between Kestel and Kargyjak. This area is located on the Mediterranean Sea, just 12 km from the center of Alanya from Gazipash Airport, only 30 km away.

The area is notable for its vibrant infrastructure, new shopping center, restaurants and shops.

The total area of the territory is 2529 m2., Types of apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. All apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, plumbing in bathrooms.

Complex infrastructure: outdoor / indoor pool, outdoor parking, cinema, games room, music room, mini club, games room, sauna, fitness, barbecue.
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The investment project is located in the city of Alanya in the Avsallar region, near the most famous Injekum beach. The Avsallar region is one of the most environmentally friendly areas, where there is a cozy complex surrounded by pine trees and wonderful sea views. The project is located on an area of 5 150m2 and will consist of one residential block, 10 floors with a total complexity of 100 apartments. There are apartments of 1 + 1 from 49 – 57 m2 and 2 + 1 apartment 78m2. All apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration, plumbing, kitchen set.  The infrastructure of the complex will include an open and indoor pool, a water park, a spa center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a steam room, a relaxation room, a fitness center, a cinema, a cafe - a bar, a tennis court, basketball and volleyball court, children's playground, games room, 7/24 security, security cameras, parking, generator and free internet. Residential Complex – these are good prospects for investment in the Avsallar region. Apartments can be used for your own vacation, and this is also an excellent option for long-term or short-term rental. The territory will be decorated with decorative green spaces and a well-groomed garden. The project will be completed in April 2023.
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine rayon Arpach
Mersin, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The chic complex in the Tomyuk area with semicircular balconies at pencil prices includes:
Apartments 1 + 1 60-63 m2 from 59 000 euros 
Outdoor pool
Open parking
Playground
Conversation
BBQ area
Basketball court
Turkish bath 
Sauna
Cinema hall
Fitness room
Distance to the sea: 500m
Start date: 03/30/2023 End date: 04/30/2024

Realting.com
Go