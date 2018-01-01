  1. Realting.com
  New buildings
  Turkey
  Residential complex Novye apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Mramornoe more

Residential complex Novye apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Mramornoe more

Akarca, Turkey
from € 158,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Mramornoe more
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 63 to 294 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Mramornoe more
Akarca, Turkey
from € 158,000
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistoy lokacii Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you a new complex of apartments and villas in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 108 to 722 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novyy ZhK vozle vsey socialnoy infrastruktury rayona Byuyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2, 4 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 100 to 261 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kartal, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: FOA INVEST

This project is located in the prestigious Kartal region in the Asian part of Istanbul, whose investment attractiveness is increasing annually. Its windows offer excellent views of the Sea of Marmara and the island's Princes.

In a 35-story residential complex of 364 apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 with an area of 50 to 122 square meters. Panoramic glazing is performed in the apartments.

The residential complex is located in an area with developed infrastructure. Around there are many schools, private and public hospitals, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants, entertainment for every taste. 

Convenient transport accessibility and the ability to quickly get to any area of Istanbul ensures proximity to the E-5 highway. The nearest metro station is just a 3-minute walk from the complex.

The residential complex is located next to the stream, which has become part of the landscape design of the site. A walking path is laid along it.  The territory has a large outdoor pool with sun loungers and umbrellas. The facility also has a fitness room and a children's playground. There is a spacious indoor parking.

Near the residential building are office buildings. Residents of this facility can work within walking distance of the house without wasting time on the road.

The project is located in the investment-attractive area of Istanbul. The cost of housing and the payback of real estate investments in the Card show continuous growth. Excellent transport accessibility and developed infrastructure makes it especially convenient for living

