  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy proekt s unikalnym raspolozheniem vozle gorodskogo parka

Residential complex Novyy proekt s unikalnym raspolozheniem vozle gorodskogo parka

Akarca, Turkey
from € 191,280
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy proekt s unikalnym raspolozheniem vozle gorodskogo parka
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1,4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 78.84 to 312.46 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Silnyy novyy proekt vozle morya - rayon Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt s prekrasnym vidom na ozero v rayone Avdzhylar
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry-penthausy v kompleksa s infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Umranie
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy proekt s unikalnym raspolozheniem vozle gorodskogo parka
Akarca, Turkey
from € 191,280
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 168 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Residence project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Here you can enjoy the most beautiful sights and monuments, as well as the charming nature of the Anatolian side of Istanbul. It is near the Bosphorus, the E-80 international road, and the TEM highway. A comfortable and lively life with health and sports facilities, luxury brands and restaurants.
Residential complex Elitnoe zhile ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new residential project is being built in the attractive Oba area in Alanya. The location of the project is 1300 meters from the turquoise beach of Alanya and 500 meters from the center of Oba. Different types of apartments are suitable for each person and his budget, and communal amenities make the project more attractive. The apartments are well planned for the most comfortable stay.
The project will consist of 2 blocks, each with 4 floors, a total of 72 apartments. The following types of apartments are for sale: 1-bedroom apartments: 50 m2 and 55 m2 and two-level apartments with 2 bedrooms on the roof: 110 m2 and 125 m2.
For the acquisition, you must pay 30% of the cost of the apartment in advance, and pay the remaining amount in equal parts until the end of construction without interest. Completion date June 2023.

Realting.com
Go