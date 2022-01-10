  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v stilnoy vysotke v rayone Maltepe

Akarca, Turkey
from € 283,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v stilnoy vysotke v rayone Maltepe
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The residential complex presents 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50.74 to 61.15 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v stilnoy vysotke v rayone Maltepe
Akarca, Turkey
from € 283,000
LCD Greens

Alanya / Oba

The complex will be built to high standards and qualities at the premium level in construction and decoration. 

COMPLEX STATUS:

  • 1.8 meters to the sea
  • 1 km from the State Hospital
  • 400 meters to the Antalya-Mersin highway
  • 1.3 km to the Metro hypermarket
  • 4 km. from the center of Alanya 
  • 50 meters from YAŞAM TASARIM OKULLARI School
  • 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha
  • 135 km from Antalya International Airport

There will be 1 block, 5 floors on the territory. The plot area is 2,050 sq.m., a total of 40 apartments.

TYPE OF APARTMENTS:

  • 34 apartments - 1 + 1 - 48 sq.m. Neto with a balcony. 
  • Duplexes on the last floors:

2 apartments 2 + 1  

4 apartments 4 + 1 – 150 sq.m. with balconies

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:

  • outdoor pool 165 sq.m. with a jacuzzi area
  • children's outdoor pool
  • sauna
  • salt sauna
  • Lobby
  • gym 
  • showers, locker rooms in the common area
  • children's park
  • closed children's playroom
  • cafeteria zone
  • relaxation room, TV area
  • gazebos in the area with a barbecue area
  • viewer of the complex + gardener
  • security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras 
  • open car parking 
  • electric generator
  • fenced closed territory

 

IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED:

  • Input steel door 
  • Interior doors 
  • Kitchen headset with countertop 
  • Floor – ceramic tiles
  • Walls painted with ecological paint
  • Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile
  • Double high quality PVC windows.
  • Basic and point lighting
  • Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower
  • Air conditioning findings
  • TV cable
  • Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies

 

Start date: 10/01/2022

Completion date: 08/30/2024

 

Prices from 140,000 euros

Initial installment - 50% . Balance - interest-free installment before completion of construction
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 149 square meters. Distance to the sea 1000 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts in a modern and comfortable residence.

