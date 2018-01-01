  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Kvartiry v centre Mahmutlara v novom ZhK

Residential complex Kvartiry v centre Mahmutlara v novom ZhK

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 160,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Kvartiry v centre Mahmutlara v novom ZhK
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 48 to 185 m2.The distance to the sea is 700 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya – is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined. Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the district, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Elbrus
Incekum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residence New Life
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 175,000
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty ryadom s istoricheskim prolivom Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Kvartiry v centre Mahmutlara v novom ZhK
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 160,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur close to the beach
Karakocali, Turkey
this 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur is just 300 meters from the beautiful beach, walking distance to the restaurants, shops and 20 meters to the public bus stop. only 800 meters to the famous Oba centrum This 2 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Alanya located in a residential complex with car parking. the complex has a Mediterranean-style communal landscaped garden around a large swimming pool. There is abundant natural daylight. On entering this property, we find a hall leading the spacious living room with an open-plan kitchen with kitchen appliances. for cooling and heating, Airconditioner in every room. There is abundant natural daylight. This 2 bedroom apartment in Tosmur Alanya is the appeal to families and those seeking a holiday home. Car parkingLandscaped gardenSwimming poolAir conditioner in all roomFully furnishedwalking distance to the beachClose to Oba centrumPower generator
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex on the coast in Kartal, Istanbul's new developing centre. The project features spacious flats with 3-4 bedrooms. There are 2 residences on each floor to enjoy a quiet and peaceful atmosphere. Each flat has a large balcony overlooking the sea.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nearby are cycling and walking paths, hospitals, universities, shopping centres, cafés and everything you need for comfortable metropolitan life:

  • Piazza Mall
  • Marmara University
  • Istanbul Marine
  • Mall Kartal Hospital
  • Ritim Istanbul Mall
  • Maltepe City Park
  • Aydos Forest
  • 250 m to Marmaray
  • 400 m to the sea
  • 2.5 km to Kadikoy metro station
  • 12 km to Sabiha Gokcen Airport
Residential complex KOMPLEKS ZhILOY I KOMMERChESKOY NEDVIZhIMOSTI
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey

COMPLEX OF HOUSING AND REAL COMMERCIAL STATE IN THE SUPERIOR

📍 A new complex is being built in Iskele at a distance of 2 km from the sea. Since the complex is located within the city, There is all the necessary infrastructure for life, such as shops, pharmacies, clinics, schools, markets, service stations, banks, cafes, restaurants and more.

🏘 The project includes 12 commercial and 24 residential real estate. 
 
OBJECT KIND:

1 म ?? Commercial real estate for food 
2 floors, surface 190 m2 
329,000 £ -359,000 £ 
 
2 म ?? Apartment 1 + 1 with roof terrace 
Area 60 m2 
115,000 £ -135,000 £ 
 
3 म ?? Loft apartment 2 + 1 with pool 
2 floors, area 98 m2, private pool 19 m2, garden 
135,000 £ -160,000 £ 
 
💸 PAYMENT PROGRAM: 
30% advance 
30% stakeholder fee before key 
40% upon receiving the keys 
 
🏁 Commissioning: January 2025.

Realting.com
Go