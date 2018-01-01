  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye apartamenty v komplekse s polnoy infrastrukturoy - Kestel

Residential complex Novye apartamenty v komplekse s polnoy infrastrukturoy - Kestel

Akarca, Turkey
from € 159,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v komplekse s polnoy infrastrukturoy - Kestel
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We bring to your attention the new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58 to 159 m2.The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Kestel is – a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west along the Dim Tea River, an old housing stock is also found. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom komplekse rayon - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Investment project in Oba
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with unique design in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v komplekse s polnoy infrastrukturoy - Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
from € 159,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty ot zastroyschika
Seki, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The new investment project is located in an environmentally friendly and rapidly developing area of Demirtash. The project was created so that residents feel comfortable and comfortable. In this residential project, consisting of 60 apartments, beautiful views of the sea and mountains will open. Apartments with layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 will be rented in a clean finish with a modern and stylish design. All apartments are bright, spacious and comfortable.
The complex will have all the necessary infrastructure: an outdoor swimming pool with a jacuzzi,
indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi, garden with landscape design, barbecue area with gazebo,
children's play area, SPA zone, massage rooms, gym, relaxation room.
Completion is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2023.
Residential complex Residential complex with a garden and swimming pools, in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

Residential complex in Tarabya, one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, surrounded by greenery.

The project has 24 garden duplexes, 24 rooftop duplexes and a private luxury villa.

Also, the residential complex has swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna, sunbathe terraces, a yoga studio, a playground, a basketball court, and parking space, and 24/7 security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Video surveillance system
  • Fire extinguishing system
  • Alarm system
  • Smart home system
  • Stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and extractor fan
  • Video intercom
  • Air conditioner
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located near the metro station and the city center.

Tarabya is a quiet area of Istanbul in Turkey, on the European shore of the Bosphorus. In addition to historical monuments, Tarabya is known for its fish restaurants.
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Cikcilli Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
-A fully furnished apartment for sale in Alanya, Cikcilli district close to shopping malls like Alanyum, Migros and Metro This Alanya apartment situated on the 3rd floor of 11 strorey blocks Features SouthsideSwimming poolIndoor poolWAter slidingSaunaFitnessChildren playgroundLift24 hours securitySecurity cameras
Realting.com
Go