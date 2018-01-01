Residential complex Novye apartamenty v komplekse s polnoy infrastrukturoy - Kestel

Sariyer, Turkey

Residential complex in Tarabya, one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, surrounded by greenery.

The project has 24 garden duplexes, 24 rooftop duplexes and a private luxury villa.

Also, the residential complex has swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna, sunbathe terraces, a yoga studio, a playground, a basketball court, and parking space, and 24/7 security.

Video surveillance system

Fire extinguishing system

Alarm system

Smart home system

Stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and extractor fan

Video intercom

Air conditioner

Facilities and equipment in the house

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located near the metro station and the city center.

Tarabya is a quiet area of Istanbul in Turkey, on the European shore of the Bosphorus. In addition to historical monuments, Tarabya is known for its fish restaurants.