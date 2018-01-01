  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom centre rayona Mahmutlar

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 175,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom centre rayona Mahmutlar
About the complex

The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 54 to 120 m2.The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
