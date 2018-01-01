  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy proekt s infrastrukturoy v Verhney Obe

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 133,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 54 to 156 m2.The distance to the sea is 1900 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v Alanii Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention a new residential complex, which will be located in the Oba region, one of the most popular areas of Alanya. It offers you a unique opportunity, especially due to its location and unique advantages.

The complex will be located on a land plot of 1850 square meters. Only 25 apartments. Types of apartments three-room apartments 2 + 1 on the upper floors and four-room 3 + 1 duplexes.

Construction began in January 2022, will be completed in March 2023 in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen.

Garden of Eden, which is located just 1000 meters from the center of the Oba district and only 1850 meters from the beach.

The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor pool, open parking, a fitness center, a gazebo, a sauna, a children's playground, a lobby, a generator.
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 85.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex HEART OF BOMONTY
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2025

The prestigious area of Beaumontti of old Istanbul with more than 100 years of history has become the new favorite of the city. Felicia Park is located on the most important transport routes of Istanbul, in the center of entertainment, cultural and artistic life of the city.

Felicia Park Project is built on 18 acres of land in the very central point of Beaumontti. The project is a mixed project consisting of 599 residential buildings, 60 offices and 18 commercial premises. The project has apartment options from 1 bedroom + 1 living room up to 4.5 bedrooms + 1 living room.

