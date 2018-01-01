Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v zelenom rayone Alanii - Avsallar

Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey

A prestigious complex development facility located in the center of one of the main business sites of the European part of Istanbul - Maslak, Saryer. LCD offers owners living, commercial and commercial spaces for a comfortable and active business life.

The Avrupa Otoyolu motorway, which is part of the E80 Class A trans-European motorway, is located next to the complex. The track connects the city of Lisbon ( Portugal ) with the city of Gyurbulak, ( Turkish-Iranian border ). The route passes through 11 countries.

External infrastructure: Avrupa Otoyolu motorway, İtü-Ayazağa İstasyonu and Atatürk Oto Sanayi Vodafone metro station, Istanbul Technical University, Bosphorus University, Sultan Mehmed Fatih bridge, Ilgiz Museum of Modern Art, Istigie Park shopping center, Amirgan Park, Belgrade Forest, Ataturk City Park, Sipahi Ocağı Binicilik Kulübü equestrian club.

The main advantages:

High investment profitability - the project will generate rental income of 8-9% per annum.

The complex is located in the business center of Istanbul

Proximity to the main transport arteries

Innovative design and architecture

The complex consists of two towers of 42 floors each: 445 apartments, 16 penthouses, a 10-story complex with a hotel and a business center, as well as office premises.

The facility offers investors and tenants a choice of layout 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 1,5 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3,5 + 1, the area of which varies from 69 to 269 square meters.

The complex uses an innovative concept of organizing office space, aimed at increasing the efficiency of business activity. There are also fully equipped home offices to choose from - for those who want to combine home comfort and business life.

Internal infrastructure: art center, cinema, indoor pool, playground, fitness center, hammam, spa, shopping center, restaurants / cafes, Life Concierge automated system, controlled by artificial intelligence, 24-hour security.