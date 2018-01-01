  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v 300 m ot plyazha rayona Kargydzhak

Akarca, Turkey
from € 161,000
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v 300 m ot plyazha rayona Kargydzhak
About the complex

The new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 106 m2.The distance to the sea is 300 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and the famous Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, the beaches are wide sandy and pebble with a comfortable beach and beautiful surroundings.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v 300 m ot plyazha rayona Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
from € 161,000
