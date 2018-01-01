  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 106,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 126 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya
Akarca, Turkey
from € 106,000
