Residential complex Appartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK biznes-klassa v rayone Maltepe

Akarca, Turkey
from € 279,300

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 6.5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 123 to 272 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey

Akarca, Turkey
from € 279,300
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a large green area, a kids' playground and a kids' club, a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center.

Completion - September, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Kindergarten - 100 meters
  • Primary school - 200 meters
  • College - 1.5 km
  • Nearest hospital - 700 meters
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 5 minutes
  • Metro line - 5 minutes
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 2 minutes
  • Ferry - 7 minutes
  • Bebek and Besittas - 20 minutes
  • Maslak - 25 minutes
  • Galata Tower - 10 minutes
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 Apartment area from 65 to 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential quarter Seaside Apartment 1+1 for sale in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
We offer your attention seaside apartments for sale Alanya, Kestel in the new development area of the resort city of Alanya- Kestel. It is only 3 km from popular Oba centrum and 6 km from the historic center of Alanya. Kestel extends along the coastline between Mediterranean sea and mountain.  This spacious one bedroom apartment in Kestel area of 83 sqm. and has one bedroom,  one living room with open plan modern kitchen, one bathroom with modern fitted furniture and shower and a large terrace. The kitchen is designed modern and built-in appliances. This seaside apartment complex is located in Kestel district is only 20 meters from the sandy beach.You can swim in this beautiful Mediterranean just after you one minute from your apartment. There are some shops, cafes and supermarket are walking distance to this seaside apartment for sale in Alanya, Kestel. In the evening you can walk with your friend in parks or meet friends to for a cup of coffee in cozy cafes. The seaside complex has many features like a swimming pool, sauna, double glazing windows, internet, barbeque, and pergola. Key Features of Seaside Apartment for sale in Alanya, KestelJust 20 meters from the beachHigh-quality materials usedsaunaSwimming poolInternetBBQPergolaCeramic flooringGranite countertopHigh Gloss kitchen  
