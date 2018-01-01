  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Prime Botanic Residence

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 130,000

About the complex

A small new complex in Mahmutlar near the city center. The new project - Prime Botanic Residence - is a small boutique project for 32 apartments with a fenced area and infrastructure for residents, has a favorable location in the central part of Mahmutlar. The complex is located 700 meters from the center of the district and the square of the Saturday market, and only 20 meters from the school. The distance to the sea is 1100 m along the central boulevard of Menderes. Many new complexes are being built nearby, the road towards the mountains is expanding. Promising location, actively built up part of Mahmutlar. Now the building density is small, a lot of greenery, gardens. The project presents apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1 and penthouses 2 + 1 with an area of 49.5 to 103.2 m2.Social infrastructure on the territory of the house: outdoor pool, Turkish bath, sauna, relaxation room, fitness room, games room, Wi-Fi on site, satellite system, CCTV cameras. The installment plan is provided until the end of construction with the first installment of 40%. Construction will be completed in June 2024. Real estate in Mahmutlar boutique format with all social zones, but with a small number of apartments.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
