Residential complex Prime Stone Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from € 128,000
1 / 5
About the complex
Prime Stone - a new project in Gazipash with an excellent location Residential complex located in the Pazarcı area, 150 meters from the main street, which leads to the city center and Selinus beach. The distance to the sea and the city center is the same - 1.4 km. There are many shops, restaurants and cafes within the highest availability. Also not far from the river embankment, recently equipped by the municipality and planted with fruit trees. The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a fitness center, Wi-Fi in the territory, a satellite system, and video surveillance cameras 24/7.The project presents the layout apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.The beach in Gazipasha is characterized by a wide coastline and the lack of a busy D-400 highway along the sea. There are few hotels in Gazipasha, there is no large flow of tourists, while there are many beautiful places for recreation — bays in the rocks, a unique beach with stone pools. Fruits and vegetables are grown in Gazipasha, there is a clean ecology and there are no harmful manufacturing enterprises.
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Developer
Languages: English, Русский
Turkey, Alanya
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes