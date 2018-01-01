  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Prime Stone Residence

Residential complex Prime Stone Residence

Alanya, Turkey
from € 128,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Prime Stone Residence
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Prime Stone - a new project in Gazipash with an excellent location Residential complex located in the Pazarcı area, 150 meters from the main street, which leads to the city center and Selinus beach. The distance to the sea and the city center is the same - 1.4 km. There are many shops, restaurants and cafes within the highest availability. Also not far from the river embankment, recently equipped by the municipality and planted with fruit trees. The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a fitness center, Wi-Fi in the territory, a satellite system, and video surveillance cameras 24/7.The project presents the layout apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.The beach in Gazipasha is characterized by a wide coastline and the lack of a busy D-400 highway along the sea. There are few hotels in Gazipasha, there is no large flow of tourists, while there are many beautiful places for recreation — bays in the rocks, a unique beach with stone pools. Fruits and vegetables are grown in Gazipasha, there is a clean ecology and there are no harmful manufacturing enterprises.
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Luxurious apartments 200 meters from the sea
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - centr Mahmutlara
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex PACIFIC
Kalekoey, Turkey
from € 207,273
Residential complex Kvartira 3 1 na etape stroitelstva v premium komplekse
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Prime Stone Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from € 128,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Alanya Aramis Terrace
Ciplakli, Turkey
-Aramis Terrace is a unique and luxury terrace apartment project in Alanya is located in the district Cikcilli. This contemporary apartment with large terrace is only 1,3 km from the beach and about 3 km from Alanya centrum. The district is known for its green and fertile fields. It is a luxury living in nature! All apartments are designed to have a large modern terrace and to get abundant daylight with a large double glazed sliding door from floor to top. It is a luxury living in nature! All apartments are designed to have a large modern terrace and to get abundant daylight with a large double glazed sliding door from floor to top.   The opportunity of Aramis Terrace Now it is including Title deed stamp tax! When you buy this apartment the stamp tax will be paid by the seller and you will not pay any additional commission to the real estate broker.   The resort is beautifully positioned on the hillside just 3 km east of Alanya centrum, with banana plantations around as neighbors. Minimal traffic, calm and quiet and yet very central. Terrace apartments in Alanya are within walking distance of everything you want. it is a full facility so you and your family will be busy with something General information of Alanya Aramis Terrace apartmentsAramis Terrace is located in the district Cikcilli, about 1 km from the beach and about 3 km from Alanya centrum. The district is known for its green and fertile fields. Aramis Terrace consists of 26 apartments. The sleek, modern facade indicates that this is a completely new type of holiday apartment. Elegant, thoughtful, sophisticated without compromise. Two panoramic elevators allow stair-free access to all levels. The plant only has Norwegian residents and contains a number of facilities to make your stay pleasant for young and old alike. General futures – Reception area – 2 swimming pools – Shower and WC by the pool – Children's pool – Jacuzzi – Fitness salon – Sauna – Cinema room – Playground – BBQ area – 2 exterior glass elevators in buildings – Parking – 24/7 security – Caretaker This stylish property comes all ready to move in with all furniture and fittings. The apartment is very high and airy to the 5th floor of the facility. There are 2 large terraces offer the opportunity to enjoy sun and views when one wish- Everything that can be seen in the pictures follows the residence at a sale. Apartment futures – Fully furnished and equipped – Mechanical curtains throughout the apartment – Livingroom with sofa, coffee table, TV rack with flat TV – Kitchen cabinets in white gloss with integrated appliances and marble countertop – Full equipment in the kitchen – 2 bedrooms complete with double beds and wardrobe – Washing machine – Large glass facades out to the terrace from the living room and bedroom – 2 large terraces – 27 sqm and 16 sqm – Outdoor furniture on both terraces – Floor heating in the bathroom, hallway, and living room – AC in the living room and all the bedrooms – Electronic safe
Residential quarter Sea view apartment at an attractive price in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
If you want to live in a quiet and peaceful place and at the same time enjoy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view of the sea, pay attention to this offer, maybe this is the apartment of your dreams. We are pleased to present you this 3-room fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms, with a total area of ​​125m², with furniture, appliances and sea views. The layout also provides for a spacious living room combined with an American-style kitchen, a bathroom, a guest bathroom, an entrance hall and two spacious balconies, which, if desired, can be glazed. The apartments are located in the Mahmutlar district, on the 10th floor of a 12-storey residential block, in a closed, well-groomed area with a comfortable infrastructure. The residence has a large swimming pool, a beautiful landscaped garden and car parking. The balconies offer a pleasant view of the complex and the Mediterranean Sea. Within walking distance are chain stores, fish and vegetable shops, cafes, restaurants, a public transport stop with good transport interchange, and only 1500 meters from the sea. Infrastructure of the complex:Outdoor swimming poolChildren's swimming poolWell-groomed closed territoryparkingBarbecue area      
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 59 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Realting.com
Go