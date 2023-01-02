  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Avsallare

Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Avsallare

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 115,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Avsallare
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 60 to 122 m2.Distance to the sea 1200 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: the area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the beach of Cleopatra, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing, and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex GALA
Yenisehir, Turkey
from € 67,589
Residential complex Three-room apartment in Mahmutlar area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex for a comfortable life
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v komplekse s polnoy infrastrukturoy - Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 115,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with balconies and a view of the sea.

The residence features a large green area, lounge areas and walking paths, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a three-level garage, around-the-clock security.

Completion - October, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 2 minutes
  • Kartal Bridge - 2 minutes
  • Kartal Center - 5 minutes
  • Marina - 5 minutes
  • Kartal Coast - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 15 minutes
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

Residential buildings, a business center, a street with cafes, restaurants and a shopping and entertainment center, a hotel, and a health center will be built in the new residential area. Many green areas for walking and recreation will be equipped on the territory of the quarter.

More than 1.4 thousand apartments in 16 residential blocks. The apartments have high ceilings (3.05 m). Each apartment has a balcony 6 m2, garden or terrace.

With a one-time payment, a 9% discount is provided.

Delivery:

  • 1 phase - November 2023
  • 2 phase - November 2024
  • 3 phase (commercial zone) - November 2025
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Zeytinburnu district, on the European side of the city. The area has a developed infrastructure, everything you need for a comfortable life is nearby. Within a 10-minute drive:

  • Avrasya Hospital
  • modern park Bakirköy Botanik
  • Istinye University and İstanbul Topkapi University

Cafes, restaurants, shops and schools are within walking distance. Bus and tram stops, metro station are within 10 minutes walk. The project is located near E5 highway

  • embankment 4 km - 10 minutes by car
  • subway 1 km - 15 minutes on foot
  • Marmara Forum shopping center 3 km - 5 minutes by car
  • The historical center of Istanbul - Sultanahmet district - 20 minutes by car
  • Istanbul International Airport is 35 minutes away
Residential complex Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
Gazipasa, Turkey
from € 124,000
45–60 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

We are glad to introduce a new investment complex with its own infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha area, 1,500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one ten-story building with a closed territory and with excellent social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 5300 m2. Number of apartments — 68.

  • Start date — 02/01/2023
  • End date of construction — 08/30/2024

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 70 m2
  • Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 90 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors

The new investment complex in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Pool bar
  • Cinema
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Billiards
  • Tennis court
  • Playground
  • BBQ area
  • Well-groomed green area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open parking
  • Elevators
  • Generator
  • Distance to the sea: 1500 meters

 

About the area:

Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature.

Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.

Realting.com
Go