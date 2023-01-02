Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Avsallare

Gazipasa, Turkey

from € 124,000

45–60 m² 2 apartmens

Completion date: 2024

We are glad to introduce a new investment complex with its own infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha area, 1,500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one ten-story building with a closed territory and with excellent social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 5300 m2. Number of apartments — 68.

Start date — 02/01/2023

End date of construction — 08/30/2024

Apartment Layouts:

One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 70 m2

Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 90 m2

Apartment Information:

Cleaning

The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower

Suspension ceilings

Modern interior doors

The new investment complex in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Indoor pool

Children's pool

Pool bar

Cinema

Turkish bath

Sauna

Billiards

Tennis court

Playground

BBQ area

Well-groomed green area

Concierge

Security 24/7

Video surveillance 24/7

Open parking

Elevators

Generator

Distance to the sea: 1500 meters

About the area:

Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature.

Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.