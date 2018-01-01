  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s otelnoy infrastrukturoy v Stambule

Akarca, Turkey
from € 199,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1, 5 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 85.58 to 297.83 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The residential complex presents the layout: 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is 106 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2100 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centralnoy chasti rayona Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 60 to 215 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Residential quarter Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Karakocali, Turkey
-Come see this beautiful Alanya apartment with sea view. You will love this 2-bedroom Alanya apartment close to center and beach with breathtaking sea views of Mediterranean. This apartment is 110 sqm with a living room, an open plan kitchen, two bathrooms. from the open plan kitchen, you have access to the large balcony where you have spectacular Mediterranean and city view. Imagine having cold drinks on the terrace with Mediterranean view. This apartment for sale in Alanya, Tosmur is just 400 meters from Mediterranean beach and only 500 meters from the center. The property is also close to many shops, cafes, beach club, pharmacy, and supermarket. This complex in Alanya has many features like swimming pool, manicured garden, table tennis, fitness room and 24/7 security Beautiful Apartment in Alanya has features like the ceramic floor, video intercom, double glazing, kitchen cupboards and air conditioning in every room. If you don't want to miss this opportunity to have a beautiful apartment in Alanya with reasonable price call us or send an email.  
