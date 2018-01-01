  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Prime Garden Residence

Residential complex Prime Garden Residence

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 125,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Prime Garden Residence
1 / 11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Prime Garden Residence – a cozy complex surrounded by gardens in the most developed area of ObaComplex is a six-story house with a fenced area. On the ground floor there are social zones. Compact new project on 24 apartments with layouts 1 + 1, two-level 2 + 1 ( on the last floors ) and two-level 3 + 1 ( on the first floors ). The area of the apartment is from 50 to 127 m2. The apartments offer excellent views of the mountains, the sea, the fortress, gardens. The complex has the following infrastructure: outdoor pool, hammam, sauna, gym, playground, satellite TV, video surveillance cameras, electric generator. Completion of construction: March 2024.If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise buildings, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for living in Alanya. Both have the best Bahçeşehir and Ted colleges, private and municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened, a Waldorf school, American college Amerikan Kültür is working. A beautiful promenade is equipped on the Oba Chai River. Both have bowling, volleyball and basketball courts, a football field, and tennis courts. On Mondays, a large farmers market is taking place in the Metro area.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v elitnom proekte v Alanii - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Finished luxury residential complex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential quarter Penthouse in Flower Garden Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a swimming pool, in a quiet area, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
Apartment building Nordic Art
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Prime Garden Residence
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 125,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty vblizi morya - rayon Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56.2 to 116 m2. The distance to the sea is 370 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a security system and a view of the sea and the city.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the city, near the coast of the Maramara Sea.

  • Maslak - 15 km
  • Taksim - 25 km
  • Metrobus station - 200 meters
  • Metro station - 2 km
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 117 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Realting.com
Go