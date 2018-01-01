  1. Realting.com
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula

Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula

Akarca, Turkey
from € 343,500
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58 to 367 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Other complexes
Residence Shikarnaya rezidenciya v centre Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: FOA INVEST

A luxury project located in the very center of the European part of Istanbul, in the prestigious area of Nishantashi. 

The area abounds with various boutiques of world brands, shopping centers, the best hospitals, private and public universities, museums, restaurants, schools, as well as many others. 

Due to its proximity to both the metro and motorways, you can easily reach the historic city center in a few minutes, with its main attractions. You can also easily get into the Asian part of Istanbul, using both the Bosphorus bridge, located 8 minutes from the complex, and the Besiktash pier, which is located 15 minutes from the complex.. 

External infrastructure: Vodafone Park multifunctional stadium, Osmanbey metro station, Maçka park, Besiktas marina, Dolmabahce palace, İstanbul Cerrahi Hastanesi state hospital, Acıbadem Fulya Hospital, Taksim Square, Yildiz Technical University, Bahcehir University, Galati Bridge, Bosphorus Bridge, Galata Tower, Grand Bazar, Topkapi Palace, Ayia Sofia, Taksim Gezi Park, Maçka Shopping Center, Zorlu Center shopping center, Dolmabahce Sanat Galerisi Gallery

The project is an elite residential complex, which consists of 221 apartments, including 31 unique with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, including duplexes and penthouses, the area of which varies from 110 to 285 square meters. 

Internal infrastructure: parking, fitness center with cutting-edge equipment, yoga center, pool, sauna / hammam, shopping center, SPA, playground, conference room, ART studio, basketball court, indoor soccer field, basketball court, music room, private cinema, cafes, bars, restaurants, children's park, cleaning service, jacuzzi, “ smart house ”
Residential complex ZhK biznes klassa v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: FOA INVEST

A multifunctional residential complex consisting of 6 blocks of 24 floors, where apartments, office and retail premises are located. The project spread over a plot of 26,000 square meters and is located in the center of the Kadykyoy district in the Asian part of Istanbul.

This is one of the largest projects in the Kadykyu region, it is a residential complex, thought out to the smallest detail and providing its residents with a luxurious lifestyle. 

The residential complex is a 15-minute walk from Baghdat Avenue, which is the center of concentration of fashionable clothing stores, famous cafes and restaurants, as well as night clubs. 

The project attracts attention with its modern and concise design, offering a comfortable lifestyle with its simple and functional approach. 

External infrastructure: 

Unalan metro station, Goztepe metro station, Uzunchayyr metro bus station, Fikirtepe metro bus stop, İstanbul Medeniyet Üniversitesi Göztepe Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi state hospital, Ajibadem Shinashi Jan, Kadıköy Florence Nightingale Tıp Merkezi State Hospital, Kalamış Marina Berth, Ido Harem Water Bus Terminal River Station, Marmara University, Akasya Ajibadem shopping center, Emaar Square, Goztepe Park, etc. 

The project presents to future owners 1,500 apartments with layouts from 1 + 0 to 5.5 + 1, the area of which varies from 55 to 300 square meters. Apartments of a residential complex in various planning solutions have both ordinary and garden terraces. 

Internal infrastructure: 

kindergarten, sauna / SPA, indoor and outdoor pools, parking, cafe / restaurant, multifunctional gym, supermarket, hammam, massage parlor
Residential quarter Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Avsallar, Turkey
  Why buy this flat in Alanya? -Location: located in the rapidly developing area in Alanya, walking distance to town and beach -Built according to three main principles, Quality, comfort and availability -Installment payment available and 3% discount on cash payment at once     These luxury flats is located in Avsallar, Alanya. Avsallar is 23 Km west side from Alanya center, 90 Km from Antalya airport(AYT) and 60 km from Alanya-Gazipasa airport. It is a very popular luxury hotel and residential area.  This complex has contemporary one, two, 3 and four-bedroom flats and  penthouses with sea views which boasts an exceptional location on sought after in Avsallar area, walking distance to daily amenities   Cinema Sauna Hamam SPA-center Fitness Basketball playground Playground Indoor playground
