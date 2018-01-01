Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula

Marmara Region, Turkey

A luxury project located in the very center of the European part of Istanbul, in the prestigious area of Nishantashi.

The area abounds with various boutiques of world brands, shopping centers, the best hospitals, private and public universities, museums, restaurants, schools, as well as many others.

Due to its proximity to both the metro and motorways, you can easily reach the historic city center in a few minutes, with its main attractions. You can also easily get into the Asian part of Istanbul, using both the Bosphorus bridge, located 8 minutes from the complex, and the Besiktash pier, which is located 15 minutes from the complex..

External infrastructure: Vodafone Park multifunctional stadium, Osmanbey metro station, Maçka park, Besiktas marina, Dolmabahce palace, İstanbul Cerrahi Hastanesi state hospital, Acıbadem Fulya Hospital, Taksim Square, Yildiz Technical University, Bahcehir University, Galati Bridge, Bosphorus Bridge, Galata Tower, Grand Bazar, Topkapi Palace, Ayia Sofia, Taksim Gezi Park, Maçka Shopping Center, Zorlu Center shopping center, Dolmabahce Sanat Galerisi Gallery

The project is an elite residential complex, which consists of 221 apartments, including 31 unique with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, including duplexes and penthouses, the area of which varies from 110 to 285 square meters.

Internal infrastructure: parking, fitness center with cutting-edge equipment, yoga center, pool, sauna / hammam, shopping center, SPA, playground, conference room, ART studio, basketball court, indoor soccer field, basketball court, music room, private cinema, cafes, bars, restaurants, children's park, cleaning service, jacuzzi, “ smart house ”