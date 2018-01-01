Residential complex Exodus Panorama Residence Istanbul
About the complex
The new residential complex of the Exodus line in the picturesque location of Istanbul The multi-story residential complex Exodus Panorama with a resort-type infrastructure will be built near the entire social infrastructure of the Kartal district. Convenient location of the project – proximity of the airport, hospital, metro, parks for recreation and picnic, lake, forests, yacht club and convenient road junction, allow you to enjoy life in the neighborhood with nature and not miss active city rhythm. The project presents apartments of various types and layouts: linear apartments 3 + 1, penthouses 2 + 1 and 4 + 1, loft apartment, three-story apartment 3 + 1 on the top floor. All rooms are of the correct rectangular shape, which allows the most ergonomically use of space. The complex offers owners a rich social infrastructure: an outdoor pool, a basketball and volleyball court, a children's playground, a green area, a gym, a SPA center, VIP Turkish hammam, cinema, restaurant / cafe, hobby room, art studio, meeting room, kids club, child care room, covered parking, video surveillance cameras, Wi-Fi in the territory, electric generator. The construction of the complex began in December 2022, the completion of the project — June 2025. Interest-free installments are available from the developer until the end of construction with an initial contribution of 25%.
