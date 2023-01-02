Residential complex Zhiloy proekt v odnom iz centralnyh rayonov evropeyskoy chasti Stambula

Gazipasa, Turkey

from € 116,630

Completion date: 2023

Investment project at the start of construction.

Initial contribution of 50%, the remaining installment amount in equal installments until the end of the construction period.

We are glad to present you a new investment project with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha area, only 700 meters from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one eight-story building with a closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 3982 m2. Number of apartments — 91.

Start date — 02/01/2023

End date of construction — 12/31/2023

Apartment Layouts:

One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 51 m2

Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 100 m2

Apartment Information:

Cleaning

The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower

Suspension ceilings

Modern interior doors

The new investment project in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Children's pool

Restaurant / Cafe

Cinema

Massage room

Steam room

Salt room

Turkish bath

Sauna

Fitness center

Basketball court

Tennis court

Billiards

Children's playroom

Playground

BBQ area

Well-groomed green area

Concierge

Security 24/7

Video surveillance 24/7

Open parking

Elevators

Generator

Distance to the sea: 700 meters

About the area:

Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature.

Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.

