  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy ZhK so vsemi udobstvami v delovom rayone Kagythane

Residential complex Novyy ZhK so vsemi udobstvami v delovom rayone Kagythane

Akarca, Turkey
from € 263,671
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy ZhK so vsemi udobstvami v delovom rayone Kagythane
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kyagytkhan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 80.59 to 112.96 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s vidami na Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy kompleks s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Stunning residential complex
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neposredstvennoy blizosti k prolivu Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry s shikarnym vidom na more v Okurdzhalar
Okurcalar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy ZhK so vsemi udobstvami v delovom rayone Kagythane
Akarca, Turkey
from € 263,671
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Quality apartments at affordable prices in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer functional apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a large balcony.

The new high-quality residence features a cinema, a lounge area, a fitness center, a games room, a sauna, a swimming pool.

Completion - January, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located:

  • near hospitals and schools
  • 5 minutes away from an underground station
  • 7 minutes from Mall of Istanbul
  • 10 minutes from TEM highway and a shopping mall
  • 15 minutes from the Olympic Stadium
  • 20 minutes from the lake Kucukcekmece
Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Avsallar, Turkey
A new project in Avsallar, a complex on a hill, surrounded by pine needles, overlooking the sea and nature, the distance to the Mediterranean coast is 1.5 km, to the center of the Avsallar village itself is about 1 km, to the center of the resort of Alanya 24 km Gazipaşa Alanya Airport 64 km, Antalya 100 km. Swimming pool about 30 m and section with water slides Children's pool and jacuzzi for relaxation Indoor pool Turkish bath Sauna Steam room Restroom Fitness Centre Cinema Playroom Children playground BBQ area Gazebos Security Cameras Parking Generator and free Wi-Fi internet. Completion - June 2022.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Realting.com
Go