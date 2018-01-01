  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye apartamenty na prodazhu v aziatskoy chasti Stambula

Residential complex Novye apartamenty na prodazhu v aziatskoy chasti Stambula

Akarca, Turkey
from € 466,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na prodazhu v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 78 to 213 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, and thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty ryadom s istoricheskim prolivom Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Chiplakly - Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment building Gaziosmanpasa Istanbul Residencies Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na more v novom proekte - rayon Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na prodazhu v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
from € 466,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v investicionnom rayone Basin Express - Bahchelievler Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bakhchelievler district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 78 to 116 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Land For Sale in Kargıcak, Alanya, Turkey
Kargicak, Turkey
For sale a magnificent plot on a small hill, near the sea for the construction of a villa in Kargicak, Alanya.
Apartment building Istanbul Basaksehir apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is located within walking distance from the Istanbul Water Canal and Istanbul Third Airport. It is next to Basaksehir State Hospital, one of the largest medical cities in the world. The greatest botanical garden in Turkey and Europe is located near the residential compound. Flexible payment plans, with ready title deeds for immediate delivery, guaranteed by the Turkish government. It is a high-profit investment in Basaksehir, the new center of attraction in Istanbul.
Realting.com
Go