Residential complex Novyy proekt po koncepcii Home ofdice v rayone Saryer

Akarca, Turkey
from € 301,250
Residential complex Novyy proekt po koncepcii Home ofdice v rayone Saryer
About the complex

Stay Property offers new home office apartments in Istanbul – Saryer district. The following layouts are presented in the project: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 71 to 263 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt po koncepcii Home ofdice v rayone Saryer
Akarca, Turkey
from € 301,250
