  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor

Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor

Akarca, Turkey
from € 1,374,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 5 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 158 to 498 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Affordable Seafront Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Kurt Suıte 20
Kargicak, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
from € 1,374,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

High quality apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city for sale.

The project consists of three blocks: a hotel, which will be ready in November, and 2 residential buildings - block B completed and block A in the beginning of construction. In addition, cafes and restaurants will be created in the project.

Almost all apartments in Block A are two-bedroom and each has a balcony.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The apartments have high quality finishing and smart home system.

In the center of the complex there is a green area with places for recreation, stores, cafes and areas for events.

Advantages
  • At the price starting from 549,000 there is 25% discount on payment at once, with the installment payment maximum discount of 20%.
  • Payments can be made in U.S. dollars. No risk associated with the use of national currency
  • No need to be in Turkey and know the Turkish language
  • Visa-free travel to 100+ countries. Including Hong Kong, Thailand, Brazil, Japan
  • Ability to obtain a U.S. visa. Holder of Turkish citizenship can apply for a Schengen visa, a U.S. visa or EU residency
  • Passports for the whole family. Along with the main investor, the spouse and children under 18 will receive citizenship at the same time
  • No need to prove the origin of funds or stable income
  • No need to become a tax resident
  • Property can be sold after 3 years, passports will remain forever
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Şişli district, on the European side of the city. It is the business, cultural and commercial center of Istanbul.

The business districts of Fulya, Esentepe, Cumhuriyet and Levent can be reached in 9 minutes by car. Here you will find skyscrapers and office buildings with representative offices of banks and Turkish and international companies.

The popular Taksim and Nisantashi districts, with their expensive shopping streets, restaurants, museums and galleries, can be reached by car in 10 minutes.

Nearby there is one of the largest shopping centers in Europe - Cevahir, which can be reached on foot in less than 20 minutes.

The waterfront area with Dolmabahce Palace, Maçka Park, Kabataş Marina and Vodafone Stadium is less than a 10-minute drive from the project.

Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet district can be reached in 17 minutes by car. Istanbul International Airport is 30 minutes away.
Residential complex Sea View Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

We present a comfortable and cozy house, with a sea, sun and beautiful nature, built on the territory of 1175 m2, which consists of 1 block and 18 apartments. This LCD is located 2 km from the city center, 2 km from banks, shopping centers, government agencies, entertainment venues, 1 km from Anadolu Hospital and 650 meters from the sea. Each part of the project will be designed for the comfort and happiness of the inhabitants of this complex. The LCD has a garden and a playground, arbors, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, a parking lot, round-the-clock video surveillance, a central satellite system, a generator and an elevator.
Residential complex Type A_37
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

European side - Nisantasi

This project is built on an area of 60,000 M2, which includes 6 blocks and 160 luxury apartments. This project is ready for delivery in 2023.

This is very luxury project which is located in the most central and luxurious part of Istanbul.

The list price for 2 bedrooms units starts from 3,329,000 $.

Realting.com
Go