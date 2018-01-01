Residential complex Gosudarstvennyy proekt ryadom s aeroportom Sabihi Gekchen v Stambule

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turkey
from € 286,000
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 115 to 138 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Investment project in Oba
Alanya, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58 to 367 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Residential Complex ,Pendik
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 265,850
75–190 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

A unique investment with 23,000 square meters of land, 640 luxury apartments and 22 luxury brands. A mega city is being built in Pendik, the Asian continent

SABIHA GOKCEN AIRPORT: 10 MINUTES
NEOMARIN SHOPPING CENTER: 15 MINUTES
PENDORYA SHOPPING CENTER: 10 MINUTES
ANADOLU SHOPPING CENTER: 10 MINUTES
MAIN CITY SHOPPING CENTER: 10 MINUTES
IST MARIN SHOPPING CENTER: 10 MINUTES
ISTANBUL MUNICIPALITY SOCIAL HAYALTEPE FACILITIES:1MIN
IDO Sea Bus: 10 MINUTES

SAPANCA: 20 MINUTES
MARMARA EDUCATION RESEARCH HOSPITAL: 5 MINUTES
KARTAL LÜTFİ KIRDAR EDUCATION AND RESEARCH HOSPITAL: 5 MINUTES
TR MINISTRY HEALTH CENTER: 1 MINUTE
ISTANBUL GEDIK UNIVERSITY: 5 MINUTES
ISTANBUL MEDENIYET UNIVERSITY: 10 MINUTES
MALTEPE UNIVERSITY: 15 MINUTES
ISTANBUL PENDIK METRO: 5 MINUTES
Residential complex Kompaktnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 44 to 109 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
