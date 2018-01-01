  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neposredstvennoy blizosti k prolivu Bosfor

Akarca, Turkey
from € 405,000
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, garden duplexes 3 + 1 and 4 + 1, penthouses 6 + 2, 8 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 108.94 to 428.29 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Other complexes
Residence LUXURY RESİDENCE BEYLİKDÜZÜ
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 360,937
141 000–210 000 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

-Referans Beylikdüzü Project located in 31.000m2 area and %70 of this area has Landscape and Green area.

-It is not a dream to live a peaceful family life in a central location with its uniquely designed landscape view and social areas.

-City View, Sea View, and Landscape View
Total 8 Blocks and 709 unit with the types of ;

2+1, 2+1 Duplex , 3+1 , 3,5+1 , 3+1 Duplex , 4+1 , 4,5+1 , 4+1 Duplex , 4,5+1 Duplex , 5+1
Apartment building NOVA GARDEN
Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 88,000
45–130 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA

NOVA GARDEN

This project will be finished ın june 2023

Total area of the facility : 2800 м2

Total number of apartments : 63 apartments

The facilites of this project include:

-Outdoor swimming pool
-Indoor swimming pool
-Jaccuzi
-Sauna
-Steam room
-Fitness salon
-Cinema room
-Children's playground
-Children's play room
-Barbecue space
-Lobby

-Private beach in Oba

Distance to the sea 2.15 km

+shuttle to the beach

Distance to the Alanya center 4 km

Interior design of the apartment:

-60×120 Granite floors
-Lacquered kitchen cabinets
-Black Star Galexi color granite countertops
-Insulated windows
-Specially designed steel door with peephole
-Specially designed lacquered inner doors
-Tempered glass shower cabin
-Hilton bathroom sink

+Floor heating

One bedroom units 45m² and a price of 88000 euros
Two bedroom units 60m² and a price of 120000euros
Two bedroom unit with private swimming poll 73 m² and a price of 187000
Three bedroom units 130 m² and a price of 207000

NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
Residential complex Novyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 600 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
