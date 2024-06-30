Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks ryadom s glavnoy dorogoy E5 v Stambule

Alanya, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

The modern complex will be located in a favorable area, in the city center and 450 meters from one of the best beaches of southern Turkey – Cleopatra Beach. A well-equipped residential project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya; It also represents a unique investment opportunity.

The complex will be represented by two 5-story residential blocks for 42 apartments of various layouts. The first floors are intended for the social zone and commercial premises, so residential floors begin at the level of the 2nd ( Russian ) floor. The complex is located on an area of 2746 m2 with rich internal infrastructure.

The complex is located next to the district road, which allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. In addition, near the house there are all the necessary and important objects of the social sphere: shops, schools, pharmacies, hospitals, a bus station, a swimming pool and a stadium, playgrounds, restaurants, etc.

End of construction: 06/30/2024.

Infrastructure:

• Generator

• Fitness room

• Sauna / Jacuzzi / steam room

• Outdoor pool with aqua hill

• Playground / children's room

• Pool bar

• Reckoning area

• 24/7 security and video surveillance