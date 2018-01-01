Residential complex Kvartira na etape stroitelstva v komplekse premium-klassa

  1. Realting.com
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 479,000
About the complex

For sale apartment in Mahmutlar. Planning apartment 3 + 1 with separate kitchen, total area 168 m2, and the distance to the beach is 600 meters. The project will be commissioned in May 2024. Real estate in Mahmutlar is optimal for families with children and youth. But especially the area fell in love with pensioners from the CIS countries. After all, it is here that the – language barrier is not felt, the signs and menus in restaurants are all in Russian. Although Mahmutlar is 14 km from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturka and the embankment are always crowded, infrastructure, trade, restaurants are open all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation, a large shopping center is being built, Turkish farm bazaars, many restaurants, shops, boutiques are held twice a week, and at every step there are supermarkets. The entire coastline of Mahmutlar is occupied by numerous beaches. Along the promenade and inside the area there are bicycle paths. Many parks, sports and playgrounds. Mahmutlar is characterized by simple planning — 3 main streets run parallel to the sea, there is little chance of getting lost. Compact, inhabited area with saturated infrastructure.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy kompleks kamform klassa v Oba
Ciplakli, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Ma ready to offer comfortable, spacious apartments in a residential
a house in the Oba area. 
The convenient location of the Oba district, a wide range of infrastructure, all this is the beneficial benefits of the project.
This cozy area has its own beach line, one of the cleanest places on the coast! 
Real estate in such a place is ideal for both life and investment.

The project provides for 16 apartments: 7 square meters. – with a layout of 1 + 1 ( 52 sq.m ) – 1 + 98sq.m ( 4 ) 1
duplex ( 150sq.m ) 5 + 1 duplex ( 195sq.m )

Advantages of the complex:
Proximity to Gazipasha Airport, 35 km
Distance to the sea – 4 km
Privacy from the bustle of the city
Modern design and finishing
sauna and fitness
Open Recreation Area
Playground

The actual architectural design of the buildings is combined with the beautiful landscape design of the territory.

The price of each apartment includes high-quality clean decoration: built-in kitchen with granite countertops, plumbing, interior doors and all communications
 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v uyutnom ZhK s infrastrukturoy - rayon Tyurkler
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Turkler - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 48 to 94 square meters. Distance to the sea 1000 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts. The upper floors have a picturesque view.

The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, yogs and pilates studios, a parking and a garage, a kids' playground, a green area of 4,500 m2.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most famous and fashionable area with numerous places of interest.

  • 450 meters - nearest hospital
  • 500 meters - nearest school
  • 950 meters - shopping mall
  • 5 minutes - TEM and E-5 highways
  • 2.1 km - Marmara University
  • 2.1 km - metro station
  • 5 km - beach
  • 34 km - international airport
