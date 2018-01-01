  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s udobnym raspolozheniem v rayone Tosmur

Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s udobnym raspolozheniem v rayone Tosmur

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 154,500
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s udobnym raspolozheniem v rayone Tosmur
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Tosmur - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 48 to 107 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. The area is between Oba and Kestel, from the last Tosmur is separated by the Dim Tea River, which houses a beautiful promenade with recreation areas and barbecue. Prices for new real estate in Tosmur are always at a high level, and there are few new apartments and projects under construction. The beach in Tosmur is one of the best in the central part of Alanya. It is rarely as crowded here as in the center and on the beach of Cleopatra, beautiful views of the fortress, convenient entry into the sea without stone slabs. The Tosmura embankment leads to the beaches of Oba and to the port with ships. You can get there by car or municipal transport along the sea in just 5-10 minutes. Apartments in Tosmur are great for purchase for the purpose of moving, for rest, for rent. Central location opens up opportunities for teaching children. Nearby are the best schools, kindergartens and colleges, in the neighboring area there is a large university.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Konyaalti, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt po koncepcii Home ofdice v rayone Saryer
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dospupnosti ot morya na Kleopatre
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex KOMPLEKS ZhILOY I KOMMERChESKOY NEDVIZhIMOSTI
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s udobnym raspolozheniem v rayone Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 154,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye appartamenty v elitnom rayone Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 43 to 212 square meters. The distance to the sea is 230 meters. Kestel is a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area of Alanya. Located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west, along the Dim Chai River, there is also an old housing stock. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Chiplakly - Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 61.5 to 191 square meters. Distance to the sea 2800 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Realting.com
Go