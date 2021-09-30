  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash

Residential complex Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash

Akarca, Turkey
from € 109,000
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 132 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal value for money. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
from € 109,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centralnoy chasti rayona Beylikdyuzyu
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – BeilikyuV residential complex the following layouts are presented: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 93 to 135 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Nedvizhimost v novom proekte v Alanii Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The project is located in the upper Oba area, one of the favorite areas of Alanya, which has a unique, beautiful view of Alanya and stands out for its nature and clean air, but it also has a lot of opportunities for urban life. The new residential complex is within walking distance to all social facilities of the city. The project is to attract attention with its diverse design and architectural structure.
The complex consists of one 4-story block on a land plot of 990m2.The following apartment layouts are presented to your attention: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 duplex.
The distance to the sea will be 1.7 km, to the regional hospital 1km, within walking distance are the market, shops, school and public transport stop.
A flexible payment system is provided, an initial contribution of 35%, the balance of the amount is allocated for the completion date of construction, which is scheduled for December 2023.
Residential complex Comfort
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 133,000
56–105 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention our new premium project in the Mahmutlar region of Alanya - this is a high quality with a unique concept.

The complex will be located in the new center of the developed area of Mahmutlar.

You can easily reach the equipped beach and promenade, which are located 650 meters from the house, the weekly farmers market is 150 meters away, the Atatürk road is 100 meters away, and the central street of Barbaros is 400 meters away, where you can find many social infrastructure such as banks, a shopping center, restaurants, coffee houses and much more. The road to the center of Alanya takes 20 minutes.

Complex location: 

·        Distance to the sea – 650 m

·        Distances to the center of. Alanya – 11 km

·        Distance to the airport of. Alanya / Gazipasha – 32 km

·        Distance to Antalya Airport – 135 km. 

The complex will consist of one 12-story block, on an area of 3713 square meters with rich infrastructure of external and internal

 

The project has 120 apartments with a wide selection of layouts from 1 + 1 with one bedroom, 2 + 1 with an American type of kitchen, or with a separate kitchen, and duplexes on the upper floors with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1.

Types of apartments: 

1 + 1 from 56 m2

2 + 1 from 74.5 m2

2 + 1 with separate kitchen from 106 m2

 

Complex infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Children's pool

Indoor heated pool

Rope and outdoor recreation

Mini waterfall

Vitamin bar

Outdoor Fitness

Chess site

Sauna

Steam room

Salt room

Children's playroom

TV room

Fitness – Hall

Billiard table relaxation room and table tennis

Cycling and treadmill

Green garden on site

3 elevators

Electrogenerator

Video surveillance system 24/7

Concierge

Parking for cars 

Velopark

The price of the apartment includes: 

·        Input steel door

·        Interior doors of high quality

·        Kitchen headset with granite countertops 

·        Floor – ceramic tiles

·        Walls painted with ecological paint

·        Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile

·        Windows made of high quality PVC.

·        Main and point lighting

·        Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower

·        Air conditioning findings

·        TV cable

·        Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies 

Start date: 09/30/2021

End of construction: 30-03-2023

