Residential complex Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from € 133,000

56–105 m² 5 apartments

Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention our new premium project in the Mahmutlar region of Alanya - this is a high quality with a unique concept.

The complex will be located in the new center of the developed area of Mahmutlar.

You can easily reach the equipped beach and promenade, which are located 650 meters from the house, the weekly farmers market is 150 meters away, the Atatürk road is 100 meters away, and the central street of Barbaros is 400 meters away, where you can find many social infrastructure such as banks, a shopping center, restaurants, coffee houses and much more. The road to the center of Alanya takes 20 minutes.

Complex location:

· Distance to the sea – 650 m

· Distances to the center of. Alanya – 11 km

· Distance to the airport of. Alanya / Gazipasha – 32 km

· Distance to Antalya Airport – 135 km.

The complex will consist of one 12-story block, on an area of 3713 square meters with rich infrastructure of external and internal

The project has 120 apartments with a wide selection of layouts from 1 + 1 with one bedroom, 2 + 1 with an American type of kitchen, or with a separate kitchen, and duplexes on the upper floors with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1.

Types of apartments:

1 + 1 from 56 m2

2 + 1 from 74.5 m2

2 + 1 with separate kitchen from 106 m2

Complex infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Children's pool

Indoor heated pool

Rope and outdoor recreation

Mini waterfall

Vitamin bar

Outdoor Fitness

Chess site

Sauna

Steam room

Salt room

Children's playroom

TV room

Fitness – Hall

Billiard table relaxation room and table tennis

Cycling and treadmill

Green garden on site

3 elevators

Electrogenerator

Video surveillance system 24/7

Concierge

Parking for cars

Velopark

The price of the apartment includes:

· Input steel door

· Interior doors of high quality

· Kitchen headset with granite countertops

· Floor – ceramic tiles

· Walls painted with ecological paint

· Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile

· Windows made of high quality PVC.

· Main and point lighting

· Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower

· Air conditioning findings

· TV cable

· Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies

Start date: 09/30/2021

End of construction: 30-03-2023