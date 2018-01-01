  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Proekt na stadii stroitelstva v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash

Akarca, Turkey
from € 184,000
Residential complex Proekt na stadii stroitelstva v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: linear apartments 2 + 1, garden duplexes 3 + 1, penthouses 3 + 1 and 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 70 to 150 m2.The distance to the sea is 550 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt na stadii stroitelstva v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
from € 184,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 57 to 168 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Kargicak, Turkey
These eco-friendly apartments in Alanya located in a unique location in Kargıcak are the only short walking distance to selected beach cafes. The shopping mall is just 300 meters and Gaipasa-Alanya airport is just 25 km. - Unique eco-friendly apartment in Alanya. - Low energy consumption. - Nicely settled on the slope of the mountain. Solar energy panels, smart home technology, and sustainable materials some of the features of the eco-friendly apartment in Alanya.This modern apartment complex yearly fee low because common area electrıc will be produced from solar energy panels. solar panels are produced free hot water for you. Eco-friendly apartment in Alanya has amenities includes pool, bowling, billiards, table tennis…    Environment-friendly apartment project in Alanya is built to be a holiday resort hotel concept with rich features, so it is very easy to rent short term or long term. With 5 blocks and 100 luxury, eco-friendly apartments in Alanya with amenities such as children's play area, barbeque area to enjoy a happy life.   Sauna and steam roomTurkish bath and massageTable tennis and air hockeyChildren playgroundVitamin cafeBasketball courtFootball fieldPlaystation roomSecurity camerasCar parkingFree wireless internetIndoor and outdoor pool
Residential complex Kompleks v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The residential complex is located in the city of Alanya almost in the center of the Avsallar district, near the most famous Injekum beach. The investment project will consist of one residential block, 10 floors with a total complexity of 90 apartments. There are planning apartments to choose from: 1 + 1 ( 46 -50sq.m. ), 2 + 1 ( 78 sq.m. ), duplexes with access to the garden 2 + 1 ( 105 sq.m ). All apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration, plumbing, kitchen set. The territory of the complex will be decorated with decorative green spaces and a well-groomed garden. The complex also provides a system of round-the-clock video surveillance.

The completion date is scheduled for August 2023!

