Residential complex Proekt na stadii stroitelstva v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash

Avsallar, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

The residential complex is located in the city of Alanya almost in the center of the Avsallar district, near the most famous Injekum beach. The investment project will consist of one residential block, 10 floors with a total complexity of 90 apartments. There are planning apartments to choose from: 1 + 1 ( 46 -50sq.m. ), 2 + 1 ( 78 sq.m. ), duplexes with access to the garden 2 + 1 ( 105 sq.m ). All apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration, plumbing, kitchen set. The territory of the complex will be decorated with decorative green spaces and a well-groomed garden. The complex also provides a system of round-the-clock video surveillance.

The completion date is scheduled for August 2023!