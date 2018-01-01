  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya

Residential complex Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 178,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58 to 165 m2.The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and the famous Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, the beaches are wide sandy and pebble with a comfortable beach and beautiful surroundings.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Kleopatra - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex New investment project in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Apartment building LOTUS GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 160,000
Residential complex Luxury housing from the developer
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya
Akarca, Turkey
from € 178,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building UNITED SUITES
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 74,000
48–149 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA

UNITED SUITES

This project will be finished in November 2022

The facilites of this project include:

-Outdoor swimming pool
-Indoor jacuzzi
-Sauna
-Gym
-Children's playground
-Children's playroom
-Lobby
-Barbecue space

Distance to the sea 2 km
+Shuttle to the sea

Distance to the Alanya center 3,5 km

Interior design of the apartment:

-60×120 Granite floors
-Lacquered kitchen cabinets
-Black Star Galexi color granite countertops
-Insulated windows
-Specially designed steel door with peephole
-Specially designed lacquered inner doors
-Tempered glass shower cabin
-Hilton bathroom sink

Includes one bedroom units 48 m² and a price of 74000 euros
Two-bdroom duplex units 149 m² and a price of 120000 euros

NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down paymen
Residential complex Prime Loft Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
The Prime Loft Residence Mahmutlar residential complex is located above the central part of the city, surrounded by trees and plantations, overlooking the mountain landscapes. Ataturk Street and Menderes Central Boulevard are only 700 m away, to a market area of 900 m. On the same street, municipal kindergarten and elementary school. The road to the sea passes through the straight line and through the center of Mahmutlar. Quiet place near the entire infrastructure. Species: from the windows panorama of the mountains, city, sea from the upper floors. There is no dense window building and old housing stock. Project start: March 2022. Completion: May 2023.Prime Loft Residence Mahmutlar consists of one residential 11-storey block of 107 apartments and a fenced area with social zones, a large area of land 3000 m2, a lot of space for landscape design, recreation areas. Alanya Mahmutlar District. Quiet place near the center of the town! Well-maintained beaches and beach clubs are 1,200 meters away.
Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with areas from 123 m2 to 298 m2.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a kids' playground, a green area. There are shops on the ground floor of the building.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near shops and restaurants, within a 10-minute walk from the coast.

Realting.com
Go