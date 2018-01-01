  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK v odnom iz samyh znamenityh mest v centre Esenyurta

Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK v odnom iz samyh znamenityh mest v centre Esenyurta

Akarca, Turkey
from € 176,000
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK v odnom iz samyh znamenityh mest v centre Esenyurta
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 2, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58.3 m2 to 385.79 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
