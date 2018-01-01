Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ot opytnogo zastroyschika v Stambule

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turkey
from € 796,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 132 to 340 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v masshtabnom proekte - rayon Okurdzhalar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Okurjalar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 68 to 177 square meters. Distance to the sea 580 meters. A promising area of Alanya with a large number of hotels and developed tourism. There are only a few residential complexes, but this is only a matter of time. Okurzhar has many simple Turkish houses, occasionally, finished apartments in houses with pools are available for sale. Okurjalar's new buildings are characterized by complete infrastructure and relatively low apartment prices. The area is favorably located near several large cities: in the west, 28 km in the west of Manavgat and 85 km of Antalya with an international airport, 26 km to the east - Alanya, Cleopatra beach. Also near Side, Belek and other beautiful resorts. The famous Ingecum Beach is 3 km away. Around there are many forests, beautiful corners of nature for relaxation and walking. Okurzhalar has restaurants, Turkish cafes. The area is famous for its selection of shopping centers with clothing boutiques and souvenirs, other goods: Soho Bazar, Neva Aultlet, Alara Grand Bazar. Supermarkets, shops, pharmacies in Okurjalar are there. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Turkish farm bazaar operates. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v zhivopisnom rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 83 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
