Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy kompleks v zhivopisnom Kargydzhake

Kargicak, Turkey

Gold City Alanya is the most famous prestige five-star hotel and residence project in Alanya. The complex located up on a hill between Toros mountain and Mediterranean sea. Because it is up on a hill there will not be any project in front of it which will block your view. The project built in over 211000 m2 area and it consist of a big common area, pools, aquaparks, villas, apartments and main building. as it is 5-star hotel and residence project its offer luxury living with concierge, restaurants, and spas. There are 8 a la carte restaurants serving Turkish, French, chines and other cuisines. There is a huge spa center on the first floor which you can have the massage, Turkish bath, and many other treatments. There are many pools for owner however for those who would like to enjoy the golden beach of Mediterranean Gold city beach club is serving them for free. here you can have free sunbed and parasailing Shortly it is a five-star hotel, apartment and villa project with its service, facilities, and quality. Why Buy an apartment in Gold City Alanya?- 5-star Hotel facilities including pool, congress saloon, gym, cable park, restaurants -Easy renting for certain yearly income -Free shuttle bus, free sunbeds, and parasol -Discounted price Gold City Located in Kargıcak, Alanya. Kargicak is about 20 KM from Alanya city center boast with its green banana garden and luxury villas. Gold city is situated upon a hill from 3 kilometers from the beach. There is an exotic road arround banana garden.