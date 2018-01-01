  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy kompleks v zhivopisnom Kargydzhake

Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy kompleks v zhivopisnom Kargydzhake

Akarca, Turkey
from € 110,000
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy kompleks v zhivopisnom Kargydzhake
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 52 to 104 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first coastline with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargıjak – excellent investment. Area infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy kompleks v zhivopisnom Kargydzhake
Akarca, Turkey
from € 110,000
