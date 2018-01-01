  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na etape stroitelstva v rayone Kadykey

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na etape stroitelstva v rayone Kadykey

Akarca, Turkey
from € 473,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na etape stroitelstva v rayone Kadykey
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykyoy district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 81 to 244 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v stilnoy vysotke v rayone Maltepe
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter BUY YOUR APARTMENT IN TURKLER, ALANYA
Tuerkler, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Lovely Alanya apartments for sale
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na etape stroitelstva v rayone Kadykey
Akarca, Turkey
from € 473,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Demirtash
Demirtas, Turkey

We are pleased to present you our new residential complex in one of the most popular areas of Alanya. The complex is located in the Demirtash area.

Just 700 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, close to the mountains and urban infrastructure. Dnmirtash – is a popular area in the east of Alanya, just 15 kilometers from Gazipasha International Airport. There are many sandy beaches in the area with a gentle entrance to the water.

Demirtash beaches are popular among sea turtles that lay eggs here because of cleanliness and an excellent environment. Sea Turtle Reproduction Season – once a year.  

The complex consists of 1 block, 9 floors and 63 apartments. One-bedroom apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 50 square meters. m, three-room 2 + 1 with an area of 66-68 sq.m. and three-room duplexes 2 + 1 with an area of 98-108 sq.m., as well as four-room duplexes 3 + 1 with an area of 121-132 sq.m.

The infrastructure of the complex is located on the ground floor and includes: an outdoor pool, an indoor pool, a hammam, a sauna, a fitness, a playground, a lobby.
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66.3 to 293.43 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Realting.com
Go